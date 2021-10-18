After reading his heartfelt note, some of Reynold's fans started to panic. After all, it seems like the actor is truly at the top of his game after starring in Free Guy earlier this year. Many wondered why the 44-year-old actor would want to slow down now.

When Reynolds caught wind of the worry, though, he shared more of his sabbatical plans on his Instagram Story. He shared a screenshot featuring the definition of the word sabbatical. “A sabbatical can last anywhere from two months to a year. In general, six months is the standard length of time for a paid sabbatical,” the definition explains. The post also cites common examples for sabbaticals, such as "travel" and "studying." Reynolds added his own reasoning for the time off, simply adding the word "parent."

Reynolds' wife, Blake Lively, also popped up in the comments to make light of the situation. "Michael Caine did it first," she wrote, referencing the recent rumors that the legendary actor was retiring. Caine later disputed the reports.

It's unclear just how much time off Reynolds will take. Rumors have circulated suggesting Deadpool 3 will film sometime in 2022, however, so he may be back in actor mode before we know it.