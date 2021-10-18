Blake Lively Pokes Fun At Ryan Reynolds' 'Little Sabbatical' Announcement
By Emily Lee
October 18, 2021
Over the weekend, Ryan Reynolds surprised fans when he announced his plans to take a "little sabbatical" from acting. Now that he's officially wrapped on his latest project—an upcoming holiday film titled Spirited, which is a modern retelling of A Christmas Carol—Reynolds feels it's time to step back from his busy schedule.
"That’s a wrap for me on Spirited. Not sure I’d have been ready to say yes to a film this challenging even three years ago," Reynolds began his lengthy Instagram caption. "Singing, dancing, and playing in the sandbox with Will Ferrell made a whole lotta dreams come true."
With the rewarding experience behind him, Reynolds found the "perfect time for a little sabbatical from movie making," adding that he's going to "miss every second working with this obscenely gifted group of creators and artists."
After reading his heartfelt note, some of Reynold's fans started to panic. After all, it seems like the actor is truly at the top of his game after starring in Free Guy earlier this year. Many wondered why the 44-year-old actor would want to slow down now.
When Reynolds caught wind of the worry, though, he shared more of his sabbatical plans on his Instagram Story. He shared a screenshot featuring the definition of the word sabbatical. “A sabbatical can last anywhere from two months to a year. In general, six months is the standard length of time for a paid sabbatical,” the definition explains. The post also cites common examples for sabbaticals, such as "travel" and "studying." Reynolds added his own reasoning for the time off, simply adding the word "parent."
Reynolds' wife, Blake Lively, also popped up in the comments to make light of the situation. "Michael Caine did it first," she wrote, referencing the recent rumors that the legendary actor was retiring. Caine later disputed the reports.
It's unclear just how much time off Reynolds will take. Rumors have circulated suggesting Deadpool 3 will film sometime in 2022, however, so he may be back in actor mode before we know it.