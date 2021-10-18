Deadly Crash Shuts Down I-77 In Charlotte After Tanker Truck Overturns

A deadly crash in Charlotte has shut down traffic on a major Interstate running through the city.

On Monday morning (October 18), emergency crews responded to the scene of a crash on Interstate 77 after a tanker truck overturned in the northbound lanes in southwest Charlotte, per WSOC. First responders arrived at the crash near Tyvola and Woodlawn Roads shortly after 11:30 a.m., finding a dry-bulk tanker overturned in the road. Two additional vehicles appear to have been involved in the wreck.

The extent of the crash shut down all northbound lanes for hours, causing traffic to back up for miles. While the the wreck occurred in the northbound lanes, a majority of the southbound lanes were closed near the site of the crash with just one lane open for traffic driving through Charlotte.