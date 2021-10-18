Deadly Crash Shuts Down I-77 In Charlotte After Tanker Truck Overturns
By Sarah Tate
October 18, 2021
A deadly crash in Charlotte has shut down traffic on a major Interstate running through the city.
On Monday morning (October 18), emergency crews responded to the scene of a crash on Interstate 77 after a tanker truck overturned in the northbound lanes in southwest Charlotte, per WSOC. First responders arrived at the crash near Tyvola and Woodlawn Roads shortly after 11:30 a.m., finding a dry-bulk tanker overturned in the road. Two additional vehicles appear to have been involved in the wreck.
The extent of the crash shut down all northbound lanes for hours, causing traffic to back up for miles. While the the wreck occurred in the northbound lanes, a majority of the southbound lanes were closed near the site of the crash with just one lane open for traffic driving through Charlotte.
ALERT: I-77 NB SHUT DOWN prior to Woodlawn/Billy Graham Pkwy due to very serious crash involving g an overturned tanker. Gathering more details now and will have a live update with @WSOCChopper9 at noon on @wsoctv. #clt #cltraffic #clttraffic pic.twitter.com/nsAf17qLPA— Traffic Team 9 (@TrafficTeam9) October 18, 2021
MEDIC confirmed to multiple news outlets that at least one person died in the crash. Another was seriously hurt and taken to a nearby hospital with life-threatening injuries. As of 3:30 p.m., the identities of those involved have not been released.
According to WCNC, the cause of the crash was not immediately known. Traffic is being diverted to Interstate 485 through West Charlotte so drivers can avoid the crash.
As of Monday afternoon, the northbound lanes remain closed and it is unclear when they will reopen.