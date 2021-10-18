Eve Is Pregnant, Expecting First Child With Husband Maximillion Cooper

2021 is treating Eve just right. Not only is the entertainer premiering her new ABC show, Queens, on Tuesday (October 19), but she's also about to embark on another new journey when it comes to parenthood.

On Friday, the rapper-turned-actress, 42, announced that she is expecting her first child with her husband, British entrepreneur Maximillion Cooper, 49. “Can you believe it @mrgumball3000 we finally get to tell everyone!!!!!,” the star captioned a photo of her baby bump via Instagram. “You all know how long we’ve been waiting for this blessing!!! We get to meet our lil human February 2022.”

Meanwhile, Cooper shared the same photos on his account, writing, “Very excited to share this news… we have a lil human on the way!”

Even though this will be Eve's first biological child, she knows the ropes when it comes to motherhood as she's been a stepmother to Cooper's children for quite a few years now. Cooper has four children: Lotus, 19, Jagger, 17, Cash, 15, and Mini, 13. “It’s been now 10 and a half years I’ve been in their lives and they’ve been in my life,” Eve told PEOPLE in December of her stepchildren. “They’ve grounded me. In the beginning, when I first met my husband — then-boyfriend — I was like, ‘This is never gonna last because you got four kids! How’s this gonna work?’ “But then I met the kids and honestly was like ‘Wow, kids are amazing.'”