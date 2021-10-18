Fans Deem Young Thug A Genius Following His Rare 'Breakfast Club' Interview

Young Thug has been everywhere these days following the release of his sophomore album, Punk --- and for the first time in his 10-year career, the rapper stopped by Power 105.1's The Breakfast Club to talk new music, youth, success and to squash his beef with host Charlamagne Tha God.

In a rare interview with the morning show, the Atlanta-bred rapper opened up about everything from kickstarting Lil Baby's career and working with Kanye West, to the death of his brother and purchasing land. When it comes to reflecting on some of the mistakes and lessons from his youth, the 30-year old rapper shared:

"You gotta have your head on right. It's just knowledge and growth. I became older. And it's certain things you just don't want to deal with. I'm pretty old now. In this game, you get more money to come off as a young guy. I kinda grew out of it. Just doing young things: like arguing on the Internet. None of the **** really meant nothing. Back then it did, 'cause I was new to the industry".