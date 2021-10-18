Gabby Petito's Mother Says The Laundries Know About Her Daughter's Death

Gabby Petito's mother, Nichole Schmidt, believes that the Laundrie family knows more about her daughter's death than they are saying.

"I think silence speaks volumes," Schmidt said during an interview with 60 Minutes Australia. "I believe they know…if not everything, they know most of the information. I would love to just — face to face — ask, 'Why are you doing this? Just tell me the truth.'"

Petito was reported missing on September 11, ten days after her fiance, Brian Laundrie, returned home to North Port, Florida, from a cross-country road trip without her. He disappeared several days later. Gabby's father, Joseph Petito, wants to know why his family didn't raise questions about why he came back without her.

"You'd think there'd be some conversations," he said. "If Brian was staying at my house and Gabby returned to my house without him in his vehicle, I'd be on the phone with [his] parents saying, 'Listen, we've got an issue. … We've got some stuff to talk about, like, now.'"

Petito's body was found in a national forest in Wyoming, and her death has been ruled a homicide by strangulation. While Brian Laundrie is not considered a suspect in her death, he is viewed as a person of interest. A federal arrest warrant was issued after Brian was accused of using a debit card without authorization to withdraw over $1,000.