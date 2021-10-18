Gucci Mane Artists Skip Howard University Show To Join Students Protesting

Gucci Mane's 1017 artists have embarked on an HBCU tour to celebrate historically Black colleges during homecoming season; but things didn't go as planned during their stop at Howard University in D.C.

Over the weekend, rappers Big Scarr, HotBoyWes, and Bic Fizzle were scheduled to perform at the prestigious University, but ended up joining the students in a protest instead. Student were reportedly calling out the university and its officials over water leaks, roaches, rats, black mold found in dorms, lack of housing availability, inadequate COVID-19 testing and more.