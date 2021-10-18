Here's Where To Find The Best Nachos In Ohio

When it comes to snacks and appetizers, a plate of nachos is always a crowd pleaser.

It’s an easily-sharable dish that can be served in countless different ways, heaping with queso, guacamole and other classic toppings. Everyone preps nachos differently, so it’s no secret that one restaurant might have better nachos than another. That’s why Eat This, Not That! is pointing out the best nachos in every state. The ultimate food content hub, which took reviews and feedback into account, notes:

“Nachos are also a versatile dish, meaning the recipe can easily be adapted—for example, a number of nacho dishes that made this list use potato chips or fried plantains as a base instead of tortilla chips. Thanks to the versatility of nacho-making, restaurants can make excellent use of their local specialties to create unique, unforgettable nacho dishes (for example, the best nachos in Hawaii are served up at a sushi restaurant and made with spicy tuna on fried wontons).”

So, where can you find the best nachos in Ohio? Eat This, Not That! says they’re at Olde Town Tavern, located in Columbus. Here’s why they stand out:

“Olde Town Tavern offers a healthy spin on traditional bar food and the nachos are one of the most popular items on the menu. Made with tortilla chips, jalapeno, sour cream, housemade queso, guacamole, and pico de gallo, you can get them with your choice of vegetarian chili, pulled pork and black beans, or pulled chicken and black beans.”

Find the rest of the best nachos here.