Jack White Drops First Song In Three Years: Hear 'Taking Me Back'

Jack White has returned with a brand-new track called "Taking Me Back," his first solo offering since 2018.

The song, which dropped on Monday (October 18) via Third Man Records, hears the musician perform all vocals and instruments. Self-produced at Third Man Studios in Nashville, the four-minute cut works well, considering its lyrics and affiliation to the upcoming Call of Duty: Vanguard release. “I'll bet you do/ When you take out the figures/ And when you pull all the triggers/ Well you're taking me back/ You're taking me back,” he opens the song.

“Taking Me Back” was also released in conjunction with a softer version titled “Taking Me Back (Gently)." Both versions premiered on his YouTube account, alongside separate visuals. Fans can also hear the track in the Call of Duty: Vanguard video game trailer. The game drops on November 15.

It marks White’s last solo release since his 2018 LP, Boarding House Reach. Still, he's remained busy and opened a Third Man Records store in London, following locations in Nashville and Detroit.