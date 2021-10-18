Kane Brown's Daughter Shows Off Her Adorable Dance Moves At Dad's Concert

Kane Brown’s daughter is showing off her dance moves!

Brown took to Instagram following his “Blessed & Free Tour” stop at the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas, on Sunday night (October 17). The video of Kingsley Rose shows the nearly-2-year-old dancing with her dad to one of his latest songs, “One Mississippi.” Brown noted to concertgoers that Kingsley set the bar high:

“Dallas I hope y’all are ready tonight because Kingsley Rose is 🔥❤️”

“One Mississippi,” which released over the summer, seems to be one of Kingsley’s favorites. Brown shared another video of the father-daughter duo dancing to the single together in their kitchen on TikTok in August.

Brown drummed up the anticipation for “One Mississippi” with a countdown to its release on social media. Actor Ross Butler, from roles in popular series like Riverdale and 13 Reasons Why, starred in the music video, hailing it a “big milestone for me and I'm proud to make another step for inclusion wherever I can.” Among his latest music, Brown teamed up with H.E.R. on the single that inspired the name of his tour, “Blessed & Free.” Earlier this summer, he also collaborated with blackbear on “Memory,” and with fellow country artist Chris Young on “Famous Friends.”

Watch Kingsley dance to her dad’s music here: