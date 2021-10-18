Kane Brown's Daughter Shows Off Her Adorable Dance Moves At Dad's Concert
By Kelly Fisher
October 18, 2021
Kane Brown’s daughter is showing off her dance moves!
Brown took to Instagram following his “Blessed & Free Tour” stop at the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas, on Sunday night (October 17). The video of Kingsley Rose shows the nearly-2-year-old dancing with her dad to one of his latest songs, “One Mississippi.” Brown noted to concertgoers that Kingsley set the bar high:
“Dallas I hope y’all are ready tonight because Kingsley Rose is 🔥❤️”
“One Mississippi,” which released over the summer, seems to be one of Kingsley’s favorites. Brown shared another video of the father-daughter duo dancing to the single together in their kitchen on TikTok in August.
Brown drummed up the anticipation for “One Mississippi” with a countdown to its release on social media. Actor Ross Butler, from roles in popular series like Riverdale and 13 Reasons Why, starred in the music video, hailing it a “big milestone for me and I'm proud to make another step for inclusion wherever I can.” Among his latest music, Brown teamed up with H.E.R. on the single that inspired the name of his tour, “Blessed & Free.” Earlier this summer, he also collaborated with blackbear on “Memory,” and with fellow country artist Chris Young on “Famous Friends.”
Watch Kingsley dance to her dad’s music here: