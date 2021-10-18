LSU Makes Decision On Ed Orgeron's Future

The Louisiana State University football program and head coach Ed Orgeron have agreed to mutually part ways after the 2021 college football season, just 21 months after Orgeron led the program to a College Football Playoff national championship.

Orgeron is currently in his sixth season as the Tigers' head coach after initially joining the program as a defensive line coach in 2015 and taking over as interim head coach amid Les Miles' termination on September 25, 2016.

The Larose, Louisiana native owns a 49-17 record during his six seasons in Baton Rouge, which includes an undefeated 15-0 season in 2019, but has since fallen to 9-8 during the past two years.

“We have very high standards for all of our sports programs at LSU, and we will stand proudly behind our expectations of competing for SEC and national championships year in and year out,” LSU Director of Athletics Scott Woodward said in a press release. “Our last two seasons have simply not met that standard, and based on our on-field results and our evaluation of the potential for future immediate success, it is time for a new direction.”

Orgeron issued the following statement through LSU Football's verified Twitter account following the program's announcement:

"My love for LSU has only strengthened over the past five years. All I wanted to do when I accepted the position as head coach in 2016 was to build a championship program and make the state of Louisiana proud. With the hard work and support of talented players, loyal assistants, dedicated staff, and the most passionate fans in college football, wed did just that in 2019.

"I have always understood the expectations at LSU, and they are the same expectations I have for myself and our staff. I am disappointed that we have not met these expectations over the past two years. Thank you to the entire LSU family for the opportunity to coach one of the greatest college football teams of all-time. I'll continue to fight, as will our team, throughout the rest of the season.

"Geaux Tigers."