New Hampshire Boy, 5, Last Seen Six Months Ago Was Never Reported Missing

Authorities in New Hampshire have launched a massive, multi-state search for a missing five-year-old boy. The New Hampshire Division for Children, Youth, and Families notified law enforcement officials last week that Elijah Lewis, of Merrimack, has not been seen in the past six months but has not been reported missing.

The New Hampshire Attorney General's Office said that investigators are trying to locate his mother, Danielle Denise Dauphinais, 35, and Joseph Stapf, 30, to speak to them about her son's disappearance. They were last seen driving a red/maroon 2007 Toyota Tundra with a New Hampshire license plate of JOJOD78. Officials do not believe they are in Merrimack.

"Our search is physically in that area for evidence of where Elijah is, but also we are searching throughout New England to try and find where he is," New Hampshire Assistant Attorney General Ben Agati said, according to WMUR. "At this point, their location is unknown. The one message we have for them if they are out there, please call Merrimack police. Please call New Hampshire State Police. We need to talk to you about where is Elijah, and we need that information as soon as possible."

While officials hope to find the boy alive, they have been searching Naticook Lake, which is behind the home where the boy was last known to be living.