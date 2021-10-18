New Info In Ohio Cold Case Comes 20 Years After Woman & 2 Kids Go Missing

Ohio law enforcement officials just confirmed a new development in a cold case that dates back nearly two decades.

The Delhi Township Police Department launched an investigation into three missing persons in April 2002: Stephanie Van Nguyen, 26, and her two young children, Kristina, 4, and John, 3. The Delhi Township police say that Nguyen “left a note that she was going to drive into the Ohio River.” But the case grew cold, despite a “lengthy” investigation.

The agency revived its efforts in the case this year, equipped with new side scan sonar technology advancements and assistance from the Hamilton County Police Association Dive Team and the Indiana Department of Natural Resources. The Delhi Township stated:

“Over the past 6 months, teams have been scanning the Ohio River, but it wasn't until last week that three unique objects in the water were found that looked promising.

“On 10/13/21, both dive teams from Hamilton County Police Association and IDNR were called to the scene, and the vehicle in which the family was last seen was located in Aurora, Indiana. Schaffer's Towing assisted with the recovery of the vehicle.”

Now, the Indiana State Police will assist the Delhi Township Police Department to figure out whether Nguyen and her two young children were in the vehicle, the Ohio agency stated.