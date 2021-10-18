This Is Arizona's Favorite Bad Romantic Movie

By Ginny Reese

October 18, 2021

Photo: Getty Images

Everyone has that one guilty pleasure bad romantic comedy movie that they love to watch over and over. Whether you like an 80s classic or an early 2000s flick, everyone has their faves. Each state even has a collective favorite too.

Mental Floss compiled a list of each state's favorite bad romantic movie based on Google Trends data. The website states, "Sometimes, two far-flung states with seemingly little in common can connect on something surprising." In this case, it's which rom com movie they like to watch.

But what does "bad" mean? The website states, "In this case, bad means 'has an IMDb rating of 6.1 or less.'"

According to the list, Arizona's favorite bad romantic comedy is America's Sweethearts. That's right, the 2001 film starring Catherine Zeta-Jones, Julia Roberts, and John Cusack took the top spot in the Grand Canyon State.

Something Borrowed was the favorite bad romantic flick of nine different states. Four states loved Couples Retreat, and three loved Coyote Ugly.

Some other stand-out movie titles on the list were John Tucker Must Die, Sweet Home Alabama, Just Married, Drive Me Crazy, and The Back-Up Plan.

Click here to check out each state's favorite bad romantic movie.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2021 iHeartMedia, Inc.

    • Help
    • Privacy Policy
    • Terms of Use
    • AdChoicesAd Choices