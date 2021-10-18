This Is What Car Thieves Are Doing To Steal Vehicles In Portland
By Zuri Anderson
October 18, 2021
Authorities in Portland are warning residents about a recent string of car thefts in the area, and what suspects are doing to get the vehicle. The Portland Police Bureau says thieves are using "deception" to trick people into getting out of their cars before stealing them.
Officers highlighted a few incidents from last week where two to four teenage boys or young men would run up to victims' cars and "frantically" shout that something was wrong with the vehicle. They would even bang on the cars in some cases, authorities added.
When drivers would step out of the vehicles, that's when the suspects hop in and drive off, according to police.
Public Safety Alert: Car Thieves Use Deception Technique https://t.co/f6NdMawBQx— Portland Police News (@PPBPIO) October 16, 2021
Officers say all of the incidents happened in Southeast Portland, and the victims were females. They weren't threatened or injured during the thefts either, officials added.
"We recommend that if drivers are approached in this manner that they do not open their doors and drive away if it is safe to do so," Portland Police said in a statement. "PPB is looking to see if any other cases fit this pattern. If anyone has information about these incidents they're asked to e-mail crimetips@portlandoregon.gov."
Last month, local authorities discovered eight abandoned vehicles along Marina Drive. Officials confirmed they were stolen.