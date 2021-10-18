This Is What Car Thieves Are Doing To Steal Vehicles In Portland

Authorities in Portland are warning residents about a recent string of car thefts in the area, and what suspects are doing to get the vehicle. The Portland Police Bureau says thieves are using "deception" to trick people into getting out of their cars before stealing them.

Officers highlighted a few incidents from last week where two to four teenage boys or young men would run up to victims' cars and "frantically" shout that something was wrong with the vehicle. They would even bang on the cars in some cases, authorities added.

When drivers would step out of the vehicles, that's when the suspects hop in and drive off, according to police.