This Omaha Restaurant Serves The Best Nachos In Nebraska

When it comes to snacks and appetizers, a plate of nachos is always a crowd pleaser.

It’s an easily-sharable dish that can be served in countless different ways, heaping with queso, guacamole and other classic toppings. Everyone preps nachos differently, so it’s no secret that one restaurant might have better nachos than another. That’s why Eat This, Not That! is pointing out the best nachos in every state. The ultimate food content hub, which took reviews and feedback into account, notes:

“Nachos are also a versatile dish, meaning the recipe can easily be adapted—for example, a number of nacho dishes that made this list use potato chips or fried plantains as a base instead of tortilla chips. Thanks to the versatility of nacho-making, restaurants can make excellent use of their local specialties to create unique, unforgettable nacho dishes (for example, the best nachos in Hawaii are served up at a sushi restaurant and made with spicy tuna on fried wontons).”

So, where can you find the best nachos in Nebraska? Eat This, Not That! says they’re at La Casita, located in Omaha. Here’s why they stand out:

“La Casita's nachos are proof that traditional, simple recipes are still winners if they're made right. The nachos are made with flavorful meat options including pork and beef.”

Find the rest of the best nachos here.