WATCH: John Legend Surprises Boston Performer During 'All Of Me' Cover
By Jason Hall
October 18, 2021
A local Boston singer said she was surprised when EGOT winner John Legend showed up during her performance of his signature song at Faneuil Hall on Sunday (October 17).
Radha, 22, was performing Legend's hit ''All of Me' when -- in what she captioned as one of her "most spontaneous life experiences" -- Legend and his family walked up, stopped and listened to her performance.
“It was definitely a one of a kind experience,” Radha told Boston.com. “Especially at Faneuil Hall, I haven’t run past any artists with as much recognition as John Legend so that was definitely unique.”
The recent Boston University graduate finished her rendition of Legend's song before the singer-songwriter tipped her, gave her a hug and briefly chatted with her.
“He was really sweet — tipped me, which I didn’t expect — and then gave me a hug,” Radha said. “Our conversation, it was short and sweet. He basically said, ‘You have a very nice voice and thank you for singing my song. It means a lot.'”
Radha said she told Legend that he's a huge inspiration to her and thanked him for listening, adding that she appreciated "him listening to local talent," which she described as "a wonderful and gratifying feeling."
The Indian American singer said she primarily performs R&B but likes to infuse "Indian flare" into her performances, while also including classical Indian music to her setlists.
Radha has also previously gotten online praise from other well-known musicians including Jason Derulo and Willow Smith.