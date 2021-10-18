WATCH: John Legend Surprises Boston Performer During 'All Of Me' Cover

A local Boston singer said she was surprised when EGOT winner John Legend showed up during her performance of his signature song at Faneuil Hall on Sunday (October 17).

Radha, 22, was performing Legend's hit ''All of Me' when -- in what she captioned as one of her "most spontaneous life experiences" -- Legend and his family walked up, stopped and listened to her performance.

“It was definitely a one of a kind experience,” Radha told Boston.com. “Especially at Faneuil Hall, I haven’t run past any artists with as much recognition as John Legend so that was definitely unique.”

The recent Boston University graduate finished her rendition of Legend's song before the singer-songwriter tipped her, gave her a hug and briefly chatted with her.