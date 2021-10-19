Guitarists Dave Navarro (Jane's Addiction) and Billy Morrison (Billy Idol) have announced the third edition of their "Above Ground" charity event.

The benefit will see Navarro and Morrison perform with their bandmates Perry Farrell and Steve Stevens and Billy Idol, respectively, as well as Taylor Hawkins (Foo Fighters), Corey Taylor (Slipknot), Etty Lau Farrell, Mark McGrath (Sugar Ray), and Franky Perez (Deadland Ritual, Apocalyptica), with more artists to be announced. Together, they will play Sex Pistols’ Never Mind the Bollocks, Here’s the Sex Pistols and Lou Reed’s Transformer, in their entireties.

In a joint statement, Navarro and Morrison explained how Transformer embodies “the realization and education of gender and fluidity, and all the imagery that went along with that in the ’70s,” adding, “It’s an unnecessarily tough subject now, so imagine Lou Reed in the ’70s addressing sexuality and gender? A total groundbreaking album that tore some barriers down. Which is what we are trying to do with the subject of mental health and Above Ground.”

As for Never Mind the Bollocks, they said: “This album is it for both of us — the one that changed everything. When we heard this for the first time as kids, something shifted forever inside us. The sound of Steve Jones’ guitars and the intelligent anger from [Johnny] Rotten about things that actually resonated with us, even at that early age.”

"Above Ground 3" is set to take place December 20 at the Fonda in Los Angeles and will benefit MusiCares.

“We are so grateful for Dave and Billy’s support of MusiCares with this incredible benefit concert, and for their continued support of our mission over the years,” said Laura Segura, Executive Director of MusiCares. “The proceeds from this event will help music professionals who need various kinds of support, from physical and mental health, addiction recovery, preventative clinics, and more.”

Watch Navarro and Morrison discuss the event above.