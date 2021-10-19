Cleveland Is Gearing Up To Host NBA All-Star Game In 2022

October 19, 2021

Cleveland Cavaliers Victory Parade And Rally
Photo: Getty Images

Cleveland has high hopes for the NBA All-Star weekend in 2022.

In fact, Destination Cleveland CEO David Gilbert told 19 News that the NBA would view The Land as “the best host city they’ve ever had.” He also added to the news outlet, as the All-Star 2022 approaches: “We’ve earned this, it’s not something that happened by accident.”

The 71st annual NBA All-Star Game is set for Sunday, February 20 at the Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, amid the 75th anniversary season of the NBA. Earlier this year, the NBA unveiled the new logo for the All-Star game in Cleveland, inspired by the city itself. Here's how the logos include specific nods to the City of Cleveland and the Cleveland Cavaliers, the NBA explained in a press release at the time:

“The Land-inspired, primary design features the iconic Terminal Tower on Public Square in downtown Cleveland and three stars for the three Cleveland-hosted NBA All-Star games (1981/Richfield Coliseum, 1997/Gund Arena and now 2022/Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse). The Cleveland Cavaliers’ signature font and team colors – wine and gold – are also incorporated into the primary logo scheme. The secondary logos feature a predominate star design with the Terminal Tower and team colors incorporated.”
Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2021 iHeartMedia, Inc.

    • Help
    • Privacy Policy
    • Terms of Use
    • AdChoicesAd Choices