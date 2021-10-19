Cleveland Is Gearing Up To Host NBA All-Star Game In 2022

Cleveland has high hopes for the NBA All-Star weekend in 2022.

In fact, Destination Cleveland CEO David Gilbert told 19 News that the NBA would view The Land as “the best host city they’ve ever had.” He also added to the news outlet, as the All-Star 2022 approaches: “We’ve earned this, it’s not something that happened by accident.”

The 71st annual NBA All-Star Game is set for Sunday, February 20 at the Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, amid the 75th anniversary season of the NBA. Earlier this year, the NBA unveiled the new logo for the All-Star game in Cleveland, inspired by the city itself. Here's how the logos include specific nods to the City of Cleveland and the Cleveland Cavaliers, the NBA explained in a press release at the time:

“The Land-inspired, primary design features the iconic Terminal Tower on Public Square in downtown Cleveland and three stars for the three Cleveland-hosted NBA All-Star games (1981/Richfield Coliseum, 1997/Gund Arena and now 2022/Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse). The Cleveland Cavaliers’ signature font and team colors – wine and gold – are also incorporated into the primary logo scheme. The secondary logos feature a predominate star design with the Terminal Tower and team colors incorporated.”