Experience 'The Nightmare Before Christmas' With The Oregon Symphony
By Zuri Anderson
October 19, 2021
Tickets are still available for special screenings of Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas in Portland, according to the show's website.
During this program, viewers will be able to watch the classic Disney movie on a huge screen while the Oregon Symphony plays the film's score live. "Costumes encouraged, it’s the perfect outing to celebrate Halloween," according to the Oregon Symphony's website. Norman Huynh will be the conductor.
Tickets start at $29 and go up in price depending on where you sit. You can experience this unique experience from Friday, October 22 through Sunday, October 24.
The Symphony shared a taste of what the movie-concert will be like in an Instagram post:
If you aren't familiar with this 90s gem, the film centers around Jack Skellington, the quirky Pumpkin King of Halloweentown, and his plans to kidnap "Sandy Claws" after stumbling upon Christmastown. Naturally, this is a great film to watch for both the spookiest time and the happiest time of the year!
The Nightmare Before Christmas score was done by acclaimed composer Danny Elfman, who was the mind behind the music of Spider-Man 2, the Men In Black franchise, and other Burton-directed films, including Edward Scissorhands and Alice in Wonderland.
Click here for more information about the program.