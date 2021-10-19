Experience 'The Nightmare Before Christmas' With The Oregon Symphony

Tickets are still available for special screenings of Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas in Portland, according to the show's website.

During this program, viewers will be able to watch the classic Disney movie on a huge screen while the Oregon Symphony plays the film's score live. "Costumes encouraged, it’s the perfect outing to celebrate Halloween," according to the Oregon Symphony's website. Norman Huynh will be the conductor.

Tickets start at $29 and go up in price depending on where you sit. You can experience this unique experience from Friday, October 22 through Sunday, October 24.

The Symphony shared a taste of what the movie-concert will be like in an Instagram post: