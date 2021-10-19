FBI Raids Washington, D.C. Home Of Russian Oligarch Oleg Deripaska

The FBI conducted a raid at the Washington, D.C. home of Oleg Deripaska, a Russian oligarch with ties to Russian President Vladamir Putin. The agency confirmed it was engaging in "law enforcement activity at the home" but would not provide details about why they were there.

Authorities cordoned off the property with police tape as several FBI agents were seen going in and out of his mansion, which is located in the Kalorama neighborhood of the nation's capital.

According to NBC News, the investigation is being handled by federal investigators based in New York City.

Deripaska, who is a billionaire oil tycoon, was sanctioned by the Treasury Department in 2018 for allegedly "threatening the lives of business rivals, illegally wiretapping a government official, and taking part in extortion and racketeering." He filed a lawsuit over the sanctions, but his case was dismissed by a judge over the summer.

He has repeatedly been denied a visa to enter the United States, but the Russian government recently granted him diplomatic status, which allowed him to enter the United States. It is unclear if he was at the home at the time of the raid.