Harry Styles Has Reportedly Been Cast In A Major Marvel Role

Warning: there are major spoilers for the Marvel Cinematic Universe below. If you don't wish for any bit of the MCU's future spoiled for you, then this is not where you want to be. If you're only here for Harry Styles, however, then, by all means, proceed.

Following the Hollywood premiere of Marvel's latest superhero outing The Eternals, multiple journalists broke the embargo to share the news that Styles makes a cameo in the film's post-credits scene. To make his surprise appearance even more exciting, especially for Marvel fans, the 'Watermelon Sugar' singer appears to have been cast as Eros—younger brother of Infinity War and End Game villain, Thanos.

“Big reveal from #TheEternals premiere — Harry Styles has joined the MCU as Eros, brother of Thanos,” Variety writer Matt Donnelly shared on Twitter after attending the premiere.