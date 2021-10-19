Harry Styles Has Reportedly Been Cast In A Major Marvel Role
By Emily Lee
October 19, 2021
Warning: there are major spoilers for the Marvel Cinematic Universe below. If you don't wish for any bit of the MCU's future spoiled for you, then this is not where you want to be. If you're only here for Harry Styles, however, then, by all means, proceed.
Following the Hollywood premiere of Marvel's latest superhero outing The Eternals, multiple journalists broke the embargo to share the news that Styles makes a cameo in the film's post-credits scene. To make his surprise appearance even more exciting, especially for Marvel fans, the 'Watermelon Sugar' singer appears to have been cast as Eros—younger brother of Infinity War and End Game villain, Thanos.
“Big reveal from #TheEternals premiere — Harry Styles has joined the MCU as Eros, brother of Thanos,” Variety writer Matt Donnelly shared on Twitter after attending the premiere.
Little else is known about Styles' casting at this time. Some fans speculate, however, he will have a big role in the upcoming third installment of Guardians of the Galaxy.
To catch Styles' first MCU appearance, fans will have to check out The Eternals first. Here's the official synopsis for the film:
The Eternals, a race of immortal beings with superhuman powers who have secretly lived on Earth for thousands of years, reunite to battle the evil Deviants.
The Eternals premieres in theaters on Nov. 5, 2021.