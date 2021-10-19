Here's Everything Coming To Netflix In November 2021
By Emily Lee
October 19, 2021
Photo: Netflix
October is flying by, which means spooky season will be over before we know it. Luckily, Netflix will be releasing a ton of holiday movies next month to help us get by. Not only will Netflix be releasing new festive titles, such as the highly anticipated third Princess Switch installment, but the second season of quarantine breakout hit Tiger King will also be premiering on the streamer next month.So you won't miss anything, here's everything coming to Netflix next month.
November 1:
- 21 Jump Street (2012)
- Angry Birds (Season 4)
- Dave Chappelle’s Block Party (2005)
- Falling in Love Like A Romantic Drama (Multiple seasons)
- Gather (2020)
- JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure (Season 4)
- Montford: The Chickasaw Rancher
- Snakes on a Plane (2006)
- Te Ata (2016)
- The Claus Family (2021) – Netflix Orignal.
- The Forgiven (2017)
- The Nightingale (2018)
- Thir13en Ghosts (2001)
- When a Stranger Calls (2006)
November 2nd
- Ridley Jones (Season 2)– Netflix Orignal
November 3rd
- Lords of Scam (2021)– Netflix Orignal
- Oga Bolaji (2018)
- The Harder They Fall (2021)– Netflix Orignal
November 5th
- Big Mouth (Season 5)– Netflix Orignal
- Gloria (Season 1)– Netflix Orignal
- Love Hard (2021)– Netflix Orignal
- Meenakshi Sundareshwar (2021)– Netflix Orignal
- Narcos: Mexico (Season 3)– Netflix Orignal
- The Club (Part 1)– Netflix Orignal
- The Unlikely Murderer (Season 1)– Netflix Orignal
- We Couldn’t Become Adults (2021)– Netflix Orignal
- Yara (2021– Netflix Orignal
- Zero to Hero (2021)– Netflix Orignal.
November 6th
- Arcane (Season 1)– Netflix Orignal
November 7th
- Father Christmas Is Back (2021)– Netflix Orignal
November 9th
- Swap Shop: Dash for Cash (Season 1)– Netflix Orignal
- Your Life Is a Joke (Season 1)– Netflix Orignal
November 10th
- Animal (Season 1)– Netflix Orignal
- Gente-fied (Season 2)– Netflix Orignal
- Passing (2021)– Netflix Orignal
November 11th
- 7 Prisoners (2021)– Netflix Orignal.
- A Boy Called Christmas (2021)– Netflix Orignal
November 12th
- Red Notice (2021)– Netflix Orignal
November 15th
- America’s Next Top Model (Multiple Seasons)
- Kuroko’s Basketball: Last Game (2017)
- Lies and Deceit (Season 1)– Netflix Orignal
- Tobot Galaxy Detectives (Season 2)
November 16th
- Survivor (Season 16)
November 17th
- Christmas Flow (Season 1)– Netflix Orignal
- Tear Along the Dotted Line (Season 1)– Netflix Orignal
- Tiger King (Season 2)– Netflix Orignal
November 18th
- The Princess Switch 3: Romancing the Star (2021)– Netflix Orignal
November 19th
- Blown Away: Christmas (Season 1)– Netflix Orignal
- Cowboy Bebop (Season 1)– Netflix Orignal
- Hellbound (Season 1)– Netflix Orignal
- Tick, Tick… Boom! (2021)– Netflix Orignal
November 21st
- Undercover (Season 3)– Netflix Orignal
- Masters of the Universe: Revelation (Season 1 – Part 2)– Netflix Orignal
- Waffles + Mochi’s Holiday Feast (2021)– Netflix Orignal.
November 24th
- Bruised (2021)– Netflix Orignal
- Robin Robin (2021)– Netflix Orignal
- True Story (Limited Series)– Netflix Orignal
November 25th
- Super Crooks (Season 1)– Netflix Orignal
November 26th
- A Castle for Christmas (2021)– Netflix Orignal
- School of Chocolate (Season 1)– Netflix Orignal
November 28th
- Elves (Season 1)– Netflix Orignal