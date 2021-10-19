Here's Everything Coming To Netflix In November 2021

October is flying by, which means spooky season will be over before we know it. Luckily, Netflix will be releasing a ton of holiday movies next month to help us get by. Not only will Netflix be releasing new festive titles, such as the highly anticipated third Princess Switch installment, but the second season of quarantine breakout hit Tiger King will also be premiering on the streamer next month.So you won't miss anything, here's everything coming to Netflix next month.

November 1:

21 Jump Street (2012)

Angry Birds (Season 4)

Dave Chappelle’s Block Party (2005)

Falling in Love Like A Romantic Drama (Multiple seasons)

Gather (2020)

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure (Season 4)

Montford: The Chickasaw Rancher

Snakes on a Plane (2006)

Te Ata (2016)

The Claus Family (2021) – Netflix Orignal.

The Forgiven (2017)

The Nightingale (2018)

Thir13en Ghosts (2001)

When a Stranger Calls (2006)

November 2nd

Ridley Jones (Season 2)– Netflix Orignal

November 3rd

Lords of Scam (2021)– Netflix Orignal

Oga Bolaji (2018)

The Harder They Fall (2021)– Netflix Orignal

November 5th

Big Mouth (Season 5)– Netflix Orignal

Gloria (Season 1)– Netflix Orignal

Love Hard (2021)– Netflix Orignal

Meenakshi Sundareshwar (2021)– Netflix Orignal

Narcos: Mexico (Season 3)– Netflix Orignal

The Club (Part 1)– Netflix Orignal

The Unlikely Murderer (Season 1)– Netflix Orignal

We Couldn’t Become Adults (2021)– Netflix Orignal

Yara (2021– Netflix Orignal

Zero to Hero (2021)– Netflix Orignal.

November 6th

Arcane (Season 1)– Netflix Orignal

November 7th

Father Christmas Is Back (2021)– Netflix Orignal

November 9th

Swap Shop: Dash for Cash (Season 1)– Netflix Orignal

Your Life Is a Joke (Season 1)– Netflix Orignal

November 10th

Animal (Season 1)– Netflix Orignal

Gente-fied (Season 2)– Netflix Orignal

Passing (2021)– Netflix Orignal

November 11th

7 Prisoners (2021)– Netflix Orignal.

A Boy Called Christmas (2021)– Netflix Orignal

November 12th

Red Notice (2021)– Netflix Orignal

November 15th

America’s Next Top Model (Multiple Seasons)

Kuroko’s Basketball: Last Game (2017)

Lies and Deceit (Season 1)– Netflix Orignal

Tobot Galaxy Detectives (Season 2)

November 16th

Survivor (Season 16)

November 17th

Christmas Flow (Season 1)– Netflix Orignal

Tear Along the Dotted Line (Season 1)– Netflix Orignal

Tiger King (Season 2)– Netflix Orignal

November 18th

The Princess Switch 3: Romancing the Star (2021)– Netflix Orignal

November 19th

Blown Away: Christmas (Season 1)– Netflix Orignal

Cowboy Bebop (Season 1)– Netflix Orignal

Hellbound (Season 1)– Netflix Orignal

Tick, Tick… Boom! (2021)– Netflix Orignal

November 21st

Undercover (Season 3)– Netflix Orignal

Masters of the Universe: Revelation (Season 1 – Part 2)– Netflix Orignal

Waffles + Mochi’s Holiday Feast (2021)– Netflix Orignal.

November 24th

Bruised (2021)– Netflix Orignal

Robin Robin (2021)– Netflix Orignal

True Story (Limited Series)– Netflix Orignal

November 25th

Super Crooks (Season 1)– Netflix Orignal

November 26th

A Castle for Christmas (2021)– Netflix Orignal

School of Chocolate (Season 1)– Netflix Orignal

November 28th