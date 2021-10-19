Here's How To Find The Most Vibrant Fall Foliage In Ohio

’Tis the season for fall foliage, but for most people in Ohio, the vibrant colors are coming later than expected.

That’s because of warm temperatures and rainy weather, the Ohio Department of Natural Resources explained in a recent update. As of mid-October, the Buckeye State is experiencing “patchy conditions.”

“In general, the weather across the state has not been ideal for vibrant fall color development,” said ODNR Fall Color Forester David Parrott. “The warm temperatures mixed with cloudy skies and rain have stunted and delayed fall color in some areas; however, some places are still on track to have a good display of yellows, oranges and reds in the coming weeks.”

Luckily, if you’re looking for the best fall colors in Ohio, the Department of Natural Resources posted an “official guide to the changing colors.” The online tool includes weekly updates on the progress of fall colors, scenic road trip ideas and more.

For those interested in making the trip to see the fall foliage, the state Department of Natural Resources notes that: