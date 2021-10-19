Here's Where Nebraska Ranks Among Best Drivers In The U.S.

By Kelly Fisher

October 19, 2021

Angry driver.
Photo: Getty Images

Everyone hates commuting in heavy traffic, but some people have it worse than others. In many cases, it depends on whether their state is home to the best (or worst) drivers in the U.S.

That’s where QuoteWizard comes in. The Seattle-based insurance comparison company shared its sixth-annual study this month, examining the best and worst drivers in the country, broken down state by state. Here’s how they did it:

“We analyzed over 2 million insurance quotes to find out which states have the worst drivers in America and which have the best. Drivers were evaluated on four factors to determine overall driving quality [accidents, speeding tickets, DUIs and citations].”

QuoteWizard considered states with the highest numbers of driving accidents among the worst drivers, and states with the fewest numbers among the best.

So, where does Nebraska make the list? Nebraska comes in at No. 11 on the Top 25 Worst Driving States list.

These are the Top 10 Best Driving States:

  1. New Hampshire
  2. West Virginia
  3. Oklahoma
  4. Kentucky
  5. Illinois
  6. Delaware
  7. Louisiana
  8. Michigan
  9. Arizona
  10. Connecticut

These are the Top 10 Worst Driving States:

  1. Iowa
  2. North Dakota
  3. Virginia
  4. California
  5. Alaska
  6. Utah
  7. Idaho
  8. New Jersey
  9. Tennessee
  10. Wisconsin

See the full report from QuoteWizard here.

