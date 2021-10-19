Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas Tests Positive For COVID-19

Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday (October 19). He is experiencing mild congestion and has been isolated. He will continue to work from home.

“Secretary Mayorkas tested positive this morning for the COVID-19 virus after taking a test as part of routine pre-travel protocols. Secretary Mayorkas is experiencing only mild congestion; he is fully vaccinated and will isolate and work at home per CDC protocols and medical advice. Contact tracing is underway,” department spokesperson Marsha Espinosa said in a statement.

Mayorkas was planning to join Secretary of State Anthony Blinken on a trip to Colombia later this week. Blinken will be making his first visit as Secretary of State to South America, with stops in Ecuador and Colombia.