Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas Tests Positive For COVID-19

By Bill Galluccio

October 19, 2021

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki Holds Daily Briefing At White House
Photo: Getty Images

Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday (October 19). He is experiencing mild congestion and has been isolated. He will continue to work from home.

“Secretary Mayorkas tested positive this morning for the COVID-19 virus after taking a test as part of routine pre-travel protocols. Secretary Mayorkas is experiencing only mild congestion; he is fully vaccinated and will isolate and work at home per CDC protocols and medical advice. Contact tracing is underway,” department spokesperson Marsha Espinosa said in a statement.

Mayorkas was planning to join Secretary of State Anthony Blinken on a trip to Colombia later this week. Blinken will be making his first visit as Secretary of State to South America, with stops in Ecuador and Colombia.

