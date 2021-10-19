Jay-Z Hires Former Cop To Investigate Perfume Exec Who's Suing Him For $18M
By Kiyonna Anthony
October 19, 2021
Lawsuits are hard, but Jay-Z works harder.
In 2016, the Hip Hop mogul was sued by fragrance brand Parlux for breach of contract, and the long-awaited trial is scheduled to take place this week in New York City. However, Parlux's former CEO, Donald Loftus is attempting to avoid testifying in person and submitted two doctor’s letters requesting to answer questions via a video link. He is citing health problems and fear of COVID-19 as his reason for not wanting to show up in person.
But in true Hov fashion, he took matters into his own hands by hiring a former police officer to spy on Donald Loftus’ daily whereabouts. As it turns out, Loftus has been living his life, seemingly unaffected by health issues or fear of Coronavirus.
According to Rolling Stone, an affidavit filed on Friday revealed that former NYPD sergeant presented photos of Loftus walking in Manhattan without a mask, boarding MTA buses, shopping in an Upper East Side grocery store and standing in a crowd at the Pulaski Day Parade.
Jay's lawyer, Alex Spiro, said in the filing:
“Despite Mr. Loftus and plaintiffs’ counsel’s misrepresentations otherwise, the pandemic has not proven exceptional for Mr. Loftus, who is living his life as if it is 2019. COVID-19 has not stopped Mr. Loftus from participating in any activities similar to, or more risky than, attending an in-person trial around other socially-distanced, masked individuals.”
The 2016 lawsuit from Parlux claims that Jay-Z went back on an agreement to promote his "Gold Jay Z" cologne, despite being paid $2 million in royalties through the 2012 deal. The company claims total losses from the failed venture were over $18 million. However, Hov says Parlux breached obligations by failing to provide accounting reports, business plans, adequate promotional resources and royalty payments. The rapper says the company owes him $2.7 million.
Loftus has yet to respond to the affidavit filed. Jay-Z is set to call a witness to the stand during this week's upcoming trial.