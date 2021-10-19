Jay-Z Hires Former Cop To Investigate Perfume Exec Who's Suing Him For $18M

Lawsuits are hard, but Jay-Z works harder.

In 2016, the Hip Hop mogul was sued by fragrance brand Parlux for breach of contract, and the long-awaited trial is scheduled to take place this week in New York City. However, Parlux's former CEO, Donald Loftus is attempting to avoid testifying in person and submitted two doctor’s letters requesting to answer questions via a video link. He is citing health problems and fear of COVID-19 as his reason for not wanting to show up in person.

But in true Hov fashion, he took matters into his own hands by hiring a former police officer to spy on Donald Loftus’ daily whereabouts. As it turns out, Loftus has been living his life, seemingly unaffected by health issues or fear of Coronavirus.

According to Rolling Stone, an affidavit filed on Friday revealed that former NYPD sergeant presented photos of Loftus walking in Manhattan without a mask, boarding MTA buses, shopping in an Upper East Side grocery store and standing in a crowd at the Pulaski Day Parade.