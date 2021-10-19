Man Charged In Capitol Riot Stole Officer's Hat, Wore It In YouTube Video

By Bill Galluccio

October 19, 2021

Darrell Neely
Photo: FBI

A man accused of stealing a hat from a Capitol Police officer during the January 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol bragged about his actions and even wore the hat in a YouTube video. Prosecutors said that Darrell Neely not only took the officer's hat he also took his jacket, badge, and name tag.

The FBI interviewed three of his co-workers who were on two video calls with Neely during the events of January 6. During the first video call, Neely entered the Capitol Building.

"Witness 1 stated that, on the first video call, NEELY went inside the U.S. Capitol building and narrated events happening inside the building. Although Witness 1 did not see NEELY inside the Capitol building, Witness 1 recognized NEELY's voice as he narrated from inside the building," Special Agent James Moran Jr. wrote in the complaint.

During the second call, Neely claimed to have assaulted a U.S. Capitol Police officer and taken his personal items. He was also holding china plates that he allegedly stole while he was inside.

"Witness 3 saw NEELY during the evening of January 6, 2021, and, at that time, NEELY was in possession of four china plates and a USCP jacket, badge, name tag, and baseball cap. According to Witness 3, NEELY boasted that he had attacked a USCP officer and had taken the USCP jacket, badge, name tag, and baseball cap from the officer. Witness 3 said NEELY also boasted about taking the china plates from the Capitol building," Moran wrote.

Investigators also uncovered a YouTube video in which Neely appeared to be wearing the same hat that was taken from the officer.

Neely was charged with theft of government property, entering a restricted building, disorderly conduct in a restricted building and a Capitol building, and demonstrating at a Capitol building.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2021 iHeartMedia, Inc.

    • Help
    • Privacy Policy
    • Terms of Use
    • AdChoicesAd Choices