Man Charged In Capitol Riot Stole Officer's Hat, Wore It In YouTube Video

A man accused of stealing a hat from a Capitol Police officer during the January 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol bragged about his actions and even wore the hat in a YouTube video. Prosecutors said that Darrell Neely not only took the officer's hat he also took his jacket, badge, and name tag.

The FBI interviewed three of his co-workers who were on two video calls with Neely during the events of January 6. During the first video call, Neely entered the Capitol Building.

"Witness 1 stated that, on the first video call, NEELY went inside the U.S. Capitol building and narrated events happening inside the building. Although Witness 1 did not see NEELY inside the Capitol building, Witness 1 recognized NEELY's voice as he narrated from inside the building," Special Agent James Moran Jr. wrote in the complaint.

During the second call, Neely claimed to have assaulted a U.S. Capitol Police officer and taken his personal items. He was also holding china plates that he allegedly stole while he was inside.

"Witness 3 saw NEELY during the evening of January 6, 2021, and, at that time, NEELY was in possession of four china plates and a USCP jacket, badge, name tag, and baseball cap. According to Witness 3, NEELY boasted that he had attacked a USCP officer and had taken the USCP jacket, badge, name tag, and baseball cap from the officer. Witness 3 said NEELY also boasted about taking the china plates from the Capitol building," Moran wrote.

Investigators also uncovered a YouTube video in which Neely appeared to be wearing the same hat that was taken from the officer.

Neely was charged with theft of government property, entering a restricted building, disorderly conduct in a restricted building and a Capitol building, and demonstrating at a Capitol building.