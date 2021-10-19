'Millionaire Matchmaker' Contestant Trevor Jones Dead At 34

By Hayden Brooks

October 19, 2021

Photo: YouTube/CNBC Prime

Season 9 contestant of Millionaire Matchmaker Trevor Jones has died.

As noted by TMZ, the contestant, who also appeared on CNBC's The Profit, passed away on October 9 from a "sudden Vascular Ehlers Danlos Syndrome event," per a family friend. He was 34. The genetic disorder weakens connective tissue, potentially leading to spontaneous rupture of major blood vessels. Aside from his appearances on the series, the CEO of Flex Watches also went on a date with The Hills' Stephanie Pratt, but went on to find romance and marry a woman named, Cherrie, in April 2018. The two welcomed their daughter, Finley, in March 2021.

Jones' family has set up a GoFundMe page, which described the reality star as "the type of person that left a footprint in the world without even trying. He was sincere, generous, funny, and always tried to give back. Trevor had a gift where he could make anyone smile, laugh, or feel comfortable with just a look or a few words."

