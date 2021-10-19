Peter Hook Announces 'Joy Division: A Celebration' Tour
By Katrina Nattress
October 19, 2021
Peter Hook will be hitting the road next year on a special tour called Joy Division: A Celebration. The Joy Division and New Order co-founder plans to play both Unknown Pleasures and Closer in their entireties, as well as beloved rarities and an opening set of New Order material, with his band Peter Hook and the Light.
The North American leg kicks off August 11, 2022 in Toronto and ends September 14, 2022 in Vancouver. See the full list of dates below.
Peter Hook Joy Division: A Celebration Tour Dates
08/11 — Toronto, ON @ The Danforth Music Hall
08/12 — Toronto, ON @ The Danforth Music Hall
08/13 — Montreal, QC @ Club Soda
08/15 — Royal Oak, MI @ Royal Oak Music Theatre
08/16 — Atlanta, GA @ The Eastern
08/18 — Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue
08/19 — Chicago, IL @ Metro
08/20 — Chicago, IL @ Metro
08/22 — Milwaukee, WI @ The Pabst Theatre
08/23 — Boston, MA @ Paradise Rock Club
08/25 — Silver Spring, MD @ The Fillmore Silver Spring
08/26 — Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer
08/27 — New York, NY @ Terminal 5
08/29 — Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren
08/30 — Austin, TX @ Mohawk
08/31 — Austin, TX @ Mohawk
09/02 — Houston, TX @ House Of Blues Houston
09/03 — Dallas, TX @ House Of Blues Dallas
09/05 — Denver, CO @ Ogden Theatre
09/06 — San Diego, CA @ Humphreys Concerts by the Bay
09/08 — Los Angeles, CA @ The Theatre At Ace Hotel
09/09 — Los Angeles, CA @ The Theatre At Ace Hotel
09/10 — San Francisco, CA @ The Warfield
09/12 — Portland, OR @ Crystal Ballroom
09/13 — Seattle, WA @ The Showbox
09/14 — Vancouver, BC @ Commodore Ballroom