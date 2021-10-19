Peter Hook Announces 'Joy Division: A Celebration' Tour

Peter Hook will be hitting the road next year on a special tour called Joy Division: A Celebration. The Joy Division and New Order co-founder plans to play both Unknown Pleasures and Closer in their entireties, as well as beloved rarities and an opening set of New Order material, with his band Peter Hook and the Light.

The North American leg kicks off August 11, 2022 in Toronto and ends September 14, 2022 in Vancouver. See the full list of dates below.

Peter Hook Joy Division: A Celebration Tour Dates

08/11 — Toronto, ON @ The Danforth Music Hall

08/12 — Toronto, ON @ The Danforth Music Hall

08/13 — Montreal, QC @ Club Soda

08/15 — Royal Oak, MI @ Royal Oak Music Theatre

08/16 — Atlanta, GA @ The Eastern

08/18 — Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue

08/19 — Chicago, IL @ Metro

08/20 — Chicago, IL @ Metro

08/22 — Milwaukee, WI @ The Pabst Theatre

08/23 — Boston, MA @ Paradise Rock Club

08/25 — Silver Spring, MD @ The Fillmore Silver Spring

08/26 — Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer

08/27 — New York, NY @ Terminal 5

08/29 — Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren

08/30 — Austin, TX @ Mohawk

08/31 — Austin, TX @ Mohawk

09/02 — Houston, TX @ House Of Blues Houston

09/03 — Dallas, TX @ House Of Blues Dallas

09/05 — Denver, CO @ Ogden Theatre

09/06 — San Diego, CA @ Humphreys Concerts by the Bay

09/08 — Los Angeles, CA @ The Theatre At Ace Hotel

09/09 — Los Angeles, CA @ The Theatre At Ace Hotel

09/10 — San Francisco, CA @ The Warfield

09/12 — Portland, OR @ Crystal Ballroom

09/13 — Seattle, WA @ The Showbox

09/14 — Vancouver, BC @ Commodore Ballroom