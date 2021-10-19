Sara Bareilles: Jennifer Nettles' 'Waitress' Role Was 'Years In The Making'

Jennifer Nettles is making her debut as a leading lady in the hit musical, Waitress — and she’s prepping for the role by showing off her skills as a “pie expert!”

Nettles, half of country duo Sugarland, will off her run as Jenna on Tuesday evening (October 19), following fellow Grammy-winning artist Sara Bareilles. Playbill, hailed as the “theatre-lover’s go-to source for all things Broadway and beyond,” notes that Nettles made her initial Broadway debut in 2015 as Roxie Hart in Chicago. Waitress shared that aside from proving that she’s “crazy talented on stage,” Nettles proved her expertise by firing off more than a dozen pies in only 30 seconds.