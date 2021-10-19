See Reba McEntire, Dolly Parton & Loretta Lynn As The 'Hocus Pocus' Witches

Halloween is around the corner, and Reba McEntire is getting into the spooky spirit.

McEntire took to social media to share an illustration by a tattoo apprentice based in Nashville, who designed an image of the “Is There Life Out There” singer with two other country giants: Dolly Parton and Loretta Lynn. The illustration depicts the three legendary artists as the three witches from Hocus Pocus. The beloved 1993 Halloween movie stars Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kathy Najimy as the three Sanderson sisters (Winifred, Sarah and Mary, respectively). “A curious youngster moves to Salem, where he struggles to fit in before awakening a trio of diabolical witches that were executed in the 17th century,” the movie’s synopsis reads.

Alena McDonald, the tattoo apprentice who created the illustration of the country stars, gushed when McEntire shared the artwork to her account: “Oh my gosh thank you SO MUCH for reposting this! 🙏🙏🙏💕💕💕💕” McEntire didn't just share the post — she did it with the perfect Hocus Pocus reference: “@dollyparton and @lorettalynnofficial, I’d run amuck with y’all anytime,” McEntire wrote to Parton and Lynn on Instagram, crediting McDonald for coming up with the idea. Check out the Hocus Pocus-country mashup here: