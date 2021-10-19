'South Park' Creators Face Challenges In Buying Beloved Denver Restaurant

On September 23, Summit agreed to sell the restaurant to Stone and Parker for $3.1 million, including "plus an undisclosed amount for the intellectual property," reporters learned. The duo from Colorado announced the proposed purchase during South Park's 24th anniversary earlier this year.

"I think everyone knows what the potential of that place can be, and we certainly do. I think it's going to be awesome," Parker said.

But the deal isn't final until Judge Michael E. Romero signs off on it. In a last-minute bid to purchase the restaurant, Save Casa Bonita filed the objection.

"Save Casa Bonita proposes to purchase Casa Bonita for $3.5 million under all of the same terms and conditions as stated in the Sale Motion. Accordingly, the Sale Motion reflects a purchase price that is $400,000 lower than what Save Casa Bonita is ultimately willing to pay," the group's lawyers wrote to the U.S. Bankruptcy Court of Colorado.

The motion also claims BSV Lamont JCRS, the landlord of the property, "strong-armed the Debtor into selecting the Landlord’s preferred buyer for Casa Bonita."

Westword reached out to the lawyers representing Parker and Stone, Summit Family Restaurants, and BSV Lamont JCRS for comment. They have yet to hear back.