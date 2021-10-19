'South Park' Creators Face Challenges In Buying Beloved Denver Restaurant
By Zuri Anderson
October 19, 2021
Matt Stone and Trey Parker are no strangers to controversy, thanks to their hit TV show, South Park. But the showrunners are facing a unique challenge this time in their bid to purchase a beloved Denver restaurant.
Westword reported Monday (October 18) that a local fan group has filed an objection to the sale of Casa Bonita, a 52,000-square-foot Mexican-themed restaurant known for its pink palace building. It was also featured on a South Park episode back in 2003, causing its popularity to skyrocket ever since it first aired.
Save Casa Bonita, the group trying to stop the sale, reportedly sent a letter of intent to purchase the restaurant back in July. Casa Bonita, which has been serving Colorado families for decades, permanently closed their doors in March 2020. The owners, Summit Family Restaurants, cited struggles during the COVID-19 pandemic and filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in April this year.
Save Casa Bonita has filed a claim that it offered more money than the South Park creators for the pink eatertainment palace, and "a key pillar of Chapter 11 is to maximize value of assets for the benefit of creditors and other parties in interest."https://t.co/VkEdlkm8k4— @denverwestword (@DenverWestword) October 19, 2021
On September 23, Summit agreed to sell the restaurant to Stone and Parker for $3.1 million, including "plus an undisclosed amount for the intellectual property," reporters learned. The duo from Colorado announced the proposed purchase during South Park's 24th anniversary earlier this year.
"I think everyone knows what the potential of that place can be, and we certainly do. I think it's going to be awesome," Parker said.
But the deal isn't final until Judge Michael E. Romero signs off on it. In a last-minute bid to purchase the restaurant, Save Casa Bonita filed the objection.
"Save Casa Bonita proposes to purchase Casa Bonita for $3.5 million under all of the same terms and conditions as stated in the Sale Motion. Accordingly, the Sale Motion reflects a purchase price that is $400,000 lower than what Save Casa Bonita is ultimately willing to pay," the group's lawyers wrote to the U.S. Bankruptcy Court of Colorado.
The motion also claims BSV Lamont JCRS, the landlord of the property, "strong-armed the Debtor into selecting the Landlord’s preferred buyer for Casa Bonita."
Westword reached out to the lawyers representing Parker and Stone, Summit Family Restaurants, and BSV Lamont JCRS for comment. They have yet to hear back.