Two Minnesota Eateries Make 'America's Favorite Restaurants' List

If you're searching for some of the best restaurants in the country, you may need some help narrowing it down.

Luckily, The New York Times released a list of the top 50 restaurants in America and two Minnesota restaurants made the cut.

To find the top 50 restaurants in the United States, The New York Times "dispatched critics, reporters and editors around the country to find the 50 most vibrant and delicious restaurants in 2021."

The report says that the restaurants on the list "reflect the rich mosaic of American dining."

"From the melding of Thai curry and Texas brisket in the Pacific Northwest, to heritage crab rice on the South Carolina coast, to vegan soul food in the East Village."

So, which Minnesota restaurants made the list?

The first restaurant is Owamni by the Sioux Chef in Minneapolis.

Here is what the report had to say about Owamni by the Sioux Chef:

"Sean Sherman and Dana Thompson, the partners behind the Twin Cities-based organization the Sioux Chef, are leading lights in the movement to revitalize Indigenous cuisine and decolonize American cooking. So the menu at Owamni, which opened in July on urban park land, highlights ingredients from Native American producers, like local venison sausages, green salad with toasted crickets and smoked Lake Superior trout served with seasonal berry wojape. And you won't find items that the owners believe represent white settlers' colonization of the country's diet, like dairy and wheat flour. The lofty ambitions do not preclude pleasure. Mr. Sherman's cooking is as on-point as Sioux Chef's activism. And the restaurant's location is both scenic and symbolic, overlooking a riverside site sacred to the Dakota and Anishinaabe peoples."

The second Minnesota restaurant on the list is Sooki & Mimi in Minneapolis.

Here is what the report had to say about Sooki & Mimi:

"Ann Kim opened Sooki & Mimi in February, five years after her breakthrough restaurant, Young Joni, established her as one of the Midwest's most inspiring chef-restaurateurs. The new place's genre-defying menu, born of Ms. Kim's infatuation with masa, runs from mushroom birria and walleye tacos to green chorizo potstickers and meat-free aguachile that, on a May visit, was dotted with tart morsels of pickled rhubarb. With the chef de cuisine Fiona Hunter churning out dishes that seem to mirror the clean-lined interior design, Sooki & Mimi has brought a sense of renewal to a neighborhood still scarred from the unrest following the killing of George Floyd."

Click here to see the top 50 restaurants in America right now.