WATCH: Florida Deputy Saves Boy, 3, Hiding Under A Blanket From House Fire

A Florida deputy is being hailed as a hero for saving a young boy who was trapped in a burning home. K-9 Deputy First Class Marcus Dawson was one of the first officers on the scene of a house fire in Palm Coast and noticed movement inside.

He rushed around the back of the home and entered through an unlocked screen door. He ran towards the master bedroom and found a three-year-old boy hiding from the smoke underneath a blanket. Dawson grabbed the child and carried him outside to safety.

Paramedics checked the boy and said he was unharmed. The Flagler County Sheriff's Office released body camera footage showing the dramatic rescue.

"Without DFC Dawson immediately running toward danger, even without a safety respirator, this could have been a much different outcome," Flagler County Sheriff Rick Staly said. "This child was hiding in fear of the fire and smoke watching a cartoon on his phone when, thankfully, DFC Dawson's training in emergency response allowed him to find this child and safely rescue him. This was a dangerous situation, and we are very proud of DFC Dawson's bravery and commitment to serving this community and saving a life."

Authorities believe the fire was accidental and started in the kitchen. They said that the boy's father had run out to get food, leaving him with an older sibling.