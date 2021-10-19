WATCH: Huge Fire Tears Through Dozens Of Apartment Units In Boulder

Firefighters responded to a large fire tearing through some apartment buildings in Boulder early Tuesday morning (October 19), local officials reported on Twitter.

Boulder Fire-Rescue responded to Whittier Place Condos in the 2300 block of Pearl Street along with multiple agencies. CBS 4 says firefighters pulled up around 3:30 a.m. Crews were "able to knock down the fire immensely since we first arrived," officials say.

Eighty-three units were reportedly affected by the blaze, and the American Red Cross is on there to help displaced residents. Two people had to be treated for minor injuries on scene, and no firefighters were hurt, according to officials. They're also asking people to avoid the area.

Fire officials also shared a video of the smoke-filled scene. As the fire burned through the upper-level units, flames shot out through what's left of the ceilings. Boulder Fire also shared photos of crews extinguishing what appears to be the last of the flames.