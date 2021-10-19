WATCH: Huge Fire Tears Through Dozens Of Apartment Units In Boulder
By Zuri Anderson
October 19, 2021
Firefighters responded to a large fire tearing through some apartment buildings in Boulder early Tuesday morning (October 19), local officials reported on Twitter.
Boulder Fire-Rescue responded to Whittier Place Condos in the 2300 block of Pearl Street along with multiple agencies. CBS 4 says firefighters pulled up around 3:30 a.m. Crews were "able to knock down the fire immensely since we first arrived," officials say.
Eighty-three units were reportedly affected by the blaze, and the American Red Cross is on there to help displaced residents. Two people had to be treated for minor injuries on scene, and no firefighters were hurt, according to officials. They're also asking people to avoid the area.
Fire officials also shared a video of the smoke-filled scene. As the fire burned through the upper-level units, flames shot out through what's left of the ceilings. Boulder Fire also shared photos of crews extinguishing what appears to be the last of the flames.
UPDATE: Right now we have NO reported injuries. There are 83 units affected and agencies have been able to knock down the fire immensely since we first arrived. Please continue to avoid the area. Video taken by BFR #Boulder pic.twitter.com/k492uuFItf— Boulder Fire-Rescue (@boulder_fire) October 19, 2021
Photos from this morning’s fire courtesy of Code 10 Photos #Boulder pic.twitter.com/AIjAXG8Svq— Boulder Fire-Rescue (@boulder_fire) October 19, 2021
The Denver Channel also shared footage of the massive fire while it was at its peak:
Boulder fire on Pearl Street
This fire broke out at an apartment complex on Pearl Street in Boulder early this morning, affecting people in more than 80 units. Boulder Fire-Rescue says nobody was injured. bit.ly/3n4C3IxPosted by Denver7 on Tuesday, October 19, 2021
Three different buildings were damaged, according to officials. No word on what caused the intense blaze as of 9:00 a.m. MST.
A similar incident went down earlier this year when a Denver home under construction sparked a fire that spread to nearby apartments. This was also caught on video.