Zac Brown Band Says 'Same Boat' Was Inspired By Country's Divide

Zac Brown Band’s recently released LP, The Comeback, was inspired by the events of 2020, and the band's frontman has divulged more about its lead single.

Speaking with Billboard, Zac Brown revealed the inspiration behind "Same Boat." "I got kind of sick to my stomach with all the political divide that our country was going through in the media and on social media, and just seeing the manipulation that was happening,” he told the outlet about working on the track. “What they painted America to be during that time is not what it is, I don’t feel like. Obviously, there’s injustice and unrest in certain areas but that’s not the whole of who we are. I wanted to create something that helped people to see how we’re the same, rather than how divided we are."

Brown went on to admit that while we “all gotta get through this period of time together,” he believes strongly in the United States. “It’s a strange world out there, but this is still the greatest country in the world,” he continued.

The album, which was recorded while being off the road and titled after their stage comeback, was co-produced by Brown and Ben Simonetti. It features collaborations with Gregory Porter on “Closer To Heaven” and Marcus King on “Stubborn Pride.”

"I love Marcus [King] as an artist. I think he’s going to be one of the best guitar players that’s ever lived. He’s got the voice, unrivaled skills on the guitar,” Brown explained. “Derek Trucks is the only guy that I know that can play on that level, besides Marcus. Watching him play on ‘Stubborn Pride,’ he did four takes and every one was brilliant. I had to ask him afterwards, 'What does it feel like to just play like that, to be able to flow like you are just having a conversation with someone?' He said, 'It’s an emotional place and I just wanted y’all to have a piece of me on here.’”