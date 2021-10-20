1 Ohio Town Ranks Among The Safest Small Towns In America

Ohio is home to one of the safest small towns in the country.

SafeWise, a hub for crime and safety information, ranked the 100 Safest Small Towns in America in 2021, sharing its findings this month. The report notes that the country is “full of small towns that capture that nostalgic feeling—and nearly non-existent crime rates are the cherry on top.” In fact, five small towns tied for the No. 1 spot on the list.

So, which town is representing the Buckeye State? Chester Township, which is new to the list. SafeWise notes that Chester Township has a population of just over 10,000, with a violent crime rate of 0.0 and a property crime rate of 1.5 per 1,000 residents. Chester Township tied for No. 17 with Weston, Connecticut; Wenham, Massachusetts; and Church Hill, Tennessee.

These are the Top 10 safest cities, including the five-way tie:

1. Lewisboro Town, New York

1. Luzerne Township, Pennsylvania

1. Sleepy Hollow Village, New York

1. Thetford Township, Michigan

1. Weiser, Idaho

6. Wayland, Massachusetts

7. New Hanover Township, New Jersey

8. Elmira Town, New York

9. Kirkland Town, New York

10. Matawan, New Jersey

See the full Safest Small Towns report form SafeWise here.