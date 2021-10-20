Dr. Dre Angry After Being Served Divorce Papers At The Worst Time Possible

Dr. Dre's bitter divorce battle with ex-wife Nicole Young has taken yet another ugly turn.

On Monday, the award winning producer was served divorced papers while laying his beloved grandmother at a Los Angeles cemetery. Stories are conflicted on where exactly the exchange took place, however, sources say that a process server came up to Dre at the burial site as he was standing by his grandmother's casket and tried serving him. While another source claimed Dre was served in the cemetery's parking lot after the burial.

The hip hop mogul was reportedly furious and refused to take the court documents, which consisted of information on money that Dre had to pay Nicole's attorneys. But Dre says he's all paid up, after forking out $325,433 out of the $1,550,000 ordered by the courts. However, Nicole's team insists that Dre owes a balance of owes a balance of $1,224,567.

The debacle comes just weeks after news broke that Dre would be performing at the 2022 NFL Super Bowl Halftime Show alongside Eminem, Kendrick Lamar and Snoop Dogg.