Eric Church's New 'Heart On Fire' Music Video Is Packed With Throwbacks

By Kelly Fisher

October 20, 2021

America Salutes You Presents: A Tribute To Billy Gibbons, A Live Benefit Concert
Photo: Getty Images

Eric Church debuted his latest music video for “Heart On Fire,” and it’s packed with throwbacks that any longtime Church fan will notice.

The “Heart On Fire” music video, which premiered Wednesday (October 20), mashes up the country singer-songwriter’s old videos for hits over the course of more than a decade. The clips are edited so Church’s mouth aligns with the lyrics to his current song — and the reigning CMA Entertainer of the Year plans to show fans how it happened. The “Hell Of A View” singer announced that a “behind the scenes” look at the making of the music video is on the way. Here’s what Church explains in a sneak peek:

“Basically, we’re gonna take all of the old videos, all the way back from ‘How ‘Bout You’ all the way through now, and you’re gonna see me in that video but the mouth is going to be different and it’s gonna be ‘Heart On Fire.’”

The “Heart On Fire” music video “rapid-fire trip through a decade-plus of hits – which has included 11 No. 1 songs,” according to a press release announcing the video for the third single Church’s from his Heart & Soul triple album.

The behind the scenes look at the “Heart On Fire” music video is set to release on Tuesday (October 26). The new music video comes in the midst of Church’s “Gather Again Tour.” Watch the nostalgic “Heart On Fire” music video here:

