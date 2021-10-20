Here Are The Highest-Rated Chinese Restaurants In Minneapolis

Chinese food is among some of the most popular food Americans love to eat. However, finding your favorite spot to grab the popular cuisine can be challenging.

Instead of going with your local Panda Express, Stacker compiled a list of the best Chinese restaurants in the area using TripAdvisor.

Chinese food here in the U.S. is not the same as it is in other countries. The cuisine here in the U.S. has been made into "American-Chinese food."

"Most Chinese food you find in the U.S. is really American-Chinese food, which is largely its own cuisine at this point because of how dishes have been adapted to suit tastes here. In fact, a lot of the most popular Chinese dishes were created in the U.S., including fortune cookies, General Tso’s chicken, and chop suey."

According to the report, here are five of the highest-rated Chinese restaurants in the Minneapolis area.

5. Hong Kong Noodles

Location: 901 Washington Ave SE

Rating: 4/5

4. Don Ho Chinese Restaurant

Location: 7700 W Old Shakopee Rd Ste 110

Rating: 4.5/5

3. Pagoda

Location: 1417 4th St SE

Rating: 4/5

2. Mandarin Kitchen

Location: 8766 Lyndale Ave S

Rating: 4/5

1. Tea House

Location: 2425 University Ave SE

Rating: 4/5

