Here Are The Highest-Rated Chinese Restaurants In St. Louis

By Hannah DeRuyter

October 21, 2021

Chef cooking with flame in a frying pan on a kitchen stove
Photo: Getty Images

Chinese food is among some of the most popular food Americans love to eat. However, finding your favorite spot to grab the popular cuisine can be challenging.

Instead of going with your local Panda Express, Stacker compiled a list of the best Chinese restaurants in the area using TripAdvisor.

Chinese food here in the U.S. is not the same as it is in other countries. The cuisine here in the U.S. has been made into "American-Chinese food."

"Most Chinese food you find in the U.S. is really American-Chinese food, which is largely its own cuisine at this point because of how dishes have been adapted to suit tastes here. In fact, a lot of the most popular Chinese dishes were created in the U.S., including fortune cookies, General Tso’s chicken, and chop suey."

According to the report, here are five of the highest-rated Chinese restaurants in the St. Louis area.

5. Cate Zone Chinese Cafe

  • Location: 8148 Olive Blvd, University City
  • Rating: 4.5/5

4. Lemay Wok

  • Location: 4530 Lemay Ferry Rd Ste H
  • Rating: 4.5/5

3. Wan Fu Chinese Restaurant

  • Location: 12033 Manchester Rd Des Peres Shopping Center
  • Rating: 4.5/5

2. Wonton King

  • Location: 8116 Olive Blvd
  • Rating: 4.5/5

1. Corner 17

  • Location: 6631 Delmar Blvd
  • Rating: 4.5/5

Click here to see the complete report.

