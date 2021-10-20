Here's Everything Leaving Netflix In November 2021

It's hard to believe spooky season is almost over. With November right around the corner, Netflix is getting ready to purge a ton of titles from its extensive catalog. Next month, Netflix will say goodbye to the Jaws franchise, Legally Blonde, and more. Make sure to check out the list below so you don't miss anything.

November 1st

60 Days In (1 Season)

A Grand Night In: The Story of Aardman (2015)

Ajji (2017)

Angels & Demons (2009)

Asees (2018)

B.A.P.S. (1997)

Battle: Los Angeles (2011)

Beowulf (2007)

Billy on the Street (Seasons 1-4)

Catch Me If You Can (2002)

CLANNAD (Volumes 1-2)

Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs (2009)

Cracked Up: The Darrell Hammond Story (2018)

Creators (2015)

Deep Blue Sea (1999)

Ferris Bueller’s Day Off (1986)

Forged in Fire (1 Season)

Gaddar: the Traitor (2015)

Haikyu!! (Seasons 1-2)

In My Country (2018)

Inception (2010)

Jatts in Golmaal (2013)

Jaws (1975)

Jaws 2 (1978)

Jaws 3 (1983)

Jaws: The Revenge (1987)

Just You (Season 1)

Legally Blonde (2001)

Little Monsters (1989)

Little Singham: Mahabali (2019)

Love Around (Season 1)

Love Family (Season 1)

Love Me or Leave Me (Season 1)

Love, Chunibyo & Other Delusions! (Season 1)

Maid-Sama! (Season 1)

Major Payne (1995)

Malcolm X (1992)

Mile 22 (2018)

Mortal Kombat (1995)

Mundeyan Ton Bachke Rahin (2014)

Norman Lear: Just Another Version of You (2016)

Nutty Professor II: The Klumps (2000)

Once Upon a Time in America (1984)

Premonition (2007)

Reckoning (Limited Series)

Snowden (2016)

Spanish Affair 2 (2015)

Swiped (2018)

Swordfish (2001)

Tenacious D in The Pick of Destiny (2006)

Training Day (2001)

The Bittersweet (2017)

The Boulet Brothers Dragula (Seasons 1-2)

The Da Vinci Code (2006)

The Heartbreak Kid (2007)

The Impossible (2012)

The Losers (2010)

The Nutty Professor (1996)

The Original Kings of Comedy (2000)

The Untold Tales of Armistead Maupin (2017)

Under Siege (1992)

Vaya (2016)

Welcome Home Roscoe Jones (2008)

Yeh Hai Bakrapur (2014)

Yes Man (2008)

November 2nd

My Little Pony Equestria Girls: Legend of Everfree (2016)

My Little Pony: Happy Birthday to You! (2017)

Oh Yuck (Season 1)

Prospect (2018)

November 3rd

Meet the Adebanjos (Seasons 1-3)

November 5th

Brother in Love (2019)

Bucket List (2018)

Kids on the Block (2019)

The Lovers (2017)

November 6th

The Late Bloomer (2016)

November 7th

The Journey Is the Destination (2016)

November 8th

My Way (2016)

Sleepless (2017)

November 11th

A Single Man (2009)

To Be of Service (2019)

November 12th

Bygones Be Bygones (2017)

Fruitvale Station (2013)

November 14th

Killer Cove (2019)

November 15th

Aalorukkam (2018)

Celebrity Marriage (2017)

Halkaa (2018)

Inheritors (2013)

Iron Sky: The Coming Race (2019)

K-On! (Seasons 1-2)

K-On! The Movie (2011)

Lost in London (2017)

Mumbai Cha Raja (2016)

Muzaffarnagar Baaqi Hai (2015)

My Sassy Girl (2017)

My Wife and I (2017)

Oddbods: The Festive Menace (2018)

Odu Raja Odu (2018)

Paap-O-Meter (2017)

Safe House (2012)

Savita Damodar Paranjpe (2018)

Slow Country (2017)

The Crew (2015) –Netflix Original Movie

The Garden of Words (2013)

Wives on Strike (2016)

Wives on Strike: The Revolution (2017)

Zero Hour (2018)

November 16th