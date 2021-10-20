Hunter Hayes Is Sharing Snippets Of Unreleased Songs Ahead Of Album Release

Hunter Hayes is days away from releasing his Wild Blue Complete album with six new songs, and he’s taking to his social media channels with sneak peeks.

The “I Want Crazy” singer announced last week that Wild Blue Complete would release on Friday (October 22). But in the last few days, he’s opened up about stories behind some of the new tracks and given fans a taste of his latest material. Hayes shared on Instagram that including a love song on the album was a priority. He wrote in the post, along with a snippet of the new song: “Something I really wanted for Wild Blue was a love song. I hadn’t written one in a while and thought ‘what if I do’ … which then led to writing a love song called ‘What If I Do’.” Hayes has another new track coming up called “No,” which he said is “about the brutal honesty of not getting over someone like you wished you could.”

Hayes also admitted that he’s been on “quite the emotional rollercoaster” with “Tell Me,” a song he wrote with Billy Dean and Busbee, who died in 2019. He was 43. “The song itself, for me, is about losing someone close and figuring out where and how to start over,” Hayes explained. “While the song has gone through several evolutions over the last 5 years, so much of the original pieces or ideas have stayed in tact. It features an all-star cast of musicians and producers coming together and bringing it to life.”

Check out the sneak peeks from Hayes below.

“What If I Do”: