Issa Rae Opens Up About Marriage During The Pandemic, Oversharing & More

As she gears up for the premiere of Insecure's series finale, Issa admitted that there is some pressure when it comes to making Season 5 an epic one:

"My god yes, there was hella pressure. With [seasons] 1 through 4, we were pretty good about shutting all that out. But the weird thing about 4 is that we were in the writers room -- or the writer's zoom -- while the show was airing, so we got to see reactions in real time. And that was interesting. So yeah, it just adds the extra pressure when people tell you the show means something to them."

See what else the star had to say in the full interview below.