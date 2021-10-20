Issa Rae Opens Up About Marriage During The Pandemic, Oversharing & More
By Kiyonna Anthony
October 21, 2021
Issa Rae is happy, and it shows.
Just ahead of the fifth and final season of her hit HBO series Insecure, the Emmy Award winning writer/actress stopped by Power 105.1's The Breakfast Club and got candid about everything from rebuilding her South Los Angeles community, to splurging on food. Rae, who is notoriously private about her personal life, shared a bit with the hosts about getting married during the pandemic.
"I'm happy. I'm good. We went to France, my friends just happened to be there. I was just doing a photoshoot, and you know...the celebration happened."
In July 2021, the star and her longtime beau, Louis Diame tied the knot, with a private ceremony held in the South of France. Rae revealed that she was initially supposed to get married in 2020, but the pandemic pushed things back.
"I was suppose to but the photoshoot got postponed. But yeah, it was fun. It was a good *** time."
As she gears up for the premiere of Insecure's series finale, Issa admitted that there is some pressure when it comes to making Season 5 an epic one:
"My god yes, there was hella pressure. With [seasons] 1 through 4, we were pretty good about shutting all that out. But the weird thing about 4 is that we were in the writers room -- or the writer's zoom -- while the show was airing, so we got to see reactions in real time. And that was interesting. So yeah, it just adds the extra pressure when people tell you the show means something to them."
See what else the star had to say in the full interview below.
Catch season 5 of Insecure when it premieres Sunday, October 25th on HBO.