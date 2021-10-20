Issa Rae Reveals The Real Reason Why She'll Never Do An 'Insecure' Movie

Issa Rae has a lot on her plate these days, and an Insecure movie isn't one of them.

Ahead of the fifth and final season of her hit HBO series, the Emmy Award winning actress stopped by the Tamron Hall Show to dish on all things Insecure, including why she doesn't plan on making a spin-off film. Issa told Hall:

“I always say if you see an Insecure movie, it means I’m down bad. It means I’m not doing well in life. I don’t want to do a movie,” said Issa Rae. “It’s a finite story. And I just don’t want to see an Insecure movie, unless I’m doing badly.”