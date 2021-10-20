Issa Rae Reveals The Real Reason Why She'll Never Do An 'Insecure' Movie
By Kiyonna Anthony
October 20, 2021
Issa Rae has a lot on her plate these days, and an Insecure movie isn't one of them.
Ahead of the fifth and final season of her hit HBO series, the Emmy Award winning actress stopped by the Tamron Hall Show to dish on all things Insecure, including why she doesn't plan on making a spin-off film. Issa told Hall:
“I always say if you see an Insecure movie, it means I’m down bad. It means I’m not doing well in life. I don’t want to do a movie,” said Issa Rae. “It’s a finite story. And I just don’t want to see an Insecure movie, unless I’m doing badly.”
The NAACP Image Award winner was joined by her Insecure cast members Yvonne Orji and Kendrick Sampson on the Tamron Show, as they dished on the final episodes of the HBO series, with Sampson sharing:
“I think it’s incredible to be a part of something historic. And that really makes Black people feel valued and has been transformational in this type of storytelling we see about us. So I’m just grateful to be on the ride."
Yvonne, who played Issa's best friend Molly on the show, chimed in, adding:
"I mean I cried the whole final episode. So I told Issa after the table read, I was like, ‘Yo, you sent us out very well, and I appreciate the heck out of you.’ She wrote an amazing finale and Prentice [Penny] did an amazing job directing it. I don’t think there was anything else left on the table.”
Aside from spilling Insecure tea, Issa also opened a bit about her surprise wedding to longtime beau Louis Diame, whom she married back in July. The star, who is notoriously private about personal life, simply said of her special day:
"It was just a beautiful experience".
Catch the final season of Insecure when it returns October 24th on HBO.