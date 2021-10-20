Ohio Man 'Has Seriously Won Halloween' With Massive Skeleton Display

By Kelly Fisher

October 21, 2021

Everyone is loving the Halloween decorations at a Northeast Ohio home.

Even actor George Takei, known for “Star Trek,” shared a Comic Sands article on Facebook and declared: “This guy has seriously won Halloween.”

The display feature gargantuan skeletons (including one that appears to be breaking through the house), spooky spider webs, and other attractions that put most traditional Halloween decorations to shame. "I find larger-than-life things fun. A few years ago, I saw a picture that looked like someone had a Christmas tree that was too tall and broke through their roof. I liked the concept and applied a Halloween twist to it," homeowner Alan Perkins wrote in an email to TMRW. TODAY reports that Perkins constructed an elaborate skeleton in about 25 days (the one that holds a 12-foot-tall skeleton in the elaborate display.

Perkins’ yard is garnering such widespread attention that the Olmsted Falls homeowner aims to use it to benefit St. Jude. “I feel overwhelmed with the attention this has garnered,” Perkins told Cleveland’s WKYC-TV. "It is very surreal as I am just a normal guy from Olmsted Falls, Ohio. I am trying to use my short 15 minutes of fame to help out St. Jude’s, though."

