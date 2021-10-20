Popular New England Ice Castles Expanding For Upcoming Ninth Season

The popular Ice Castles are returning to New Hampshire and set for expansion in their ninth season this winter.

CBS Boston reports the Ice Castles in North Woodstock will introduce a Winter Fairy Village and ice sculpture garden when they host attendees beginning "in late December or early January into early March."

“We are excited to bring the magic of Ice Castles back to New Hampshire this winter with an expanded experience,” said Ice Castles’ CEO Kyle Standifird via CBS Boston. “Our mission is to give people a place where they can escape from the hustle of daily life for a moment and step into a frozen fairy-tale world while creating a fun and safe outdoor experience.”

The Ice Castles annually attract tens of thousands of locals and tourists with tunnels, towers, slides and other features sculpted out of ice to celebrate the winter season.

Construction on the ice castles is reported to begin "as early as next week" and typically involves a team of 20 individuals building the structures between 8-12 weeks, depending on the weather during construction, CBS Boston reports.

Preseale tickets will be available starting in December and can be purchased on the company's website.

Last year, allowed attendance and the facility itself were both limited due to the COVID-19 pandemic.