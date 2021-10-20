Queen Elizabeth Cancels Royal Engagement Last Minute Amid Health Concerns

Queen Elizabeth canceled her plans to visit Northern Ireland, among other royal engagements, on advice from her doctors. On Wednesday (October 20), Buckingham Palace confirmed Her Majesty canceled the two-day trip, which was set to begin that very day, after falling ill.

Her Majesty "reluctantly accepted medical advice" to stay home at Windsor Castle rather than travel abroad. Her doctors advise she rest "for the next few days" in order to recuperate.

The palace did not reveal the nature of the 95-year-old monarch's illness. People reports the situation is not related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Her Majesty is in good spirits and is disappointed that she will no longer be able to visit Northern Ireland, where she had been due to undertake a series of engagements today and tomorrow," the statement continued. "The Queen sends her warmest good wishes to the people of Northern Ireland, and looks forward to visiting in the future."

This news comes just a few short weeks after Queen Elizabeth stepped out with a cane in public for the first time in nearly twenty years. Her Majesty did not offer any information on the reason for the cane. When she used one back in 2003, however, it was to assist with knee surgery recovery.