Rising Country Singer Brittney Spencer Announces First Headlining Tour

Brittney Spencer is hitting the road as a headlining artist for the first time.

The rising star announced her “first HEADLINING tour” on her social media channels on Wednesday (October 20), announcing that ticket sales for the “In A Perfect World” Tour will start on Friday (October 22). Fellow singers and songwriters replied to Spencer’s announcement, including Runaway June’s Jennifer Wayne, who is “coming to the nashville show!!!!” Other artists, including Spencer’s special guests Sam Williams and Abbey Cone, are also gushing over the tour announcement: “so excited to join @brittneyspencer on tour!! me and my guitar couldn’t be more ready to play you some songs. tix go on sale friday. ❤️‍🔥,” Gone shared on her own Instagram account, while Williams is “so stoked to join the one and only @brittneyspencer” on the tour. Camille Parker will also open shows in New York, Pennsylvania, Washington, D.C., and Maryland. She “can’t wait to meet y’all.”