Salt Lake City Airport Among Top For Firearm Discoveries At Checkpoints

Salt Lake City International Airport is among the top airports for finding firearms at TSA checkpoints, according to the the Transportation Administration's data.

According to TSA officials, nearly 100 firearms have been found in Salt Lake City so far this year, landing it in the top ten airports for the most discoveries. It tied with the Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport.

According to data from the past 20 years, this year broke a record for the most firearm discoveries at checkpoints in the country. By October 3rd, 4,495 guns had been discovered.

According to TSA Administrator David Pekoske, the number of firearms that officers find "is alarming." He said, "Firearms, particularly loaded firearms, introduce an unnecessary risk at checkpoints, have no place in the passenger cabin of an airplane, and represent a very costly mistake for the passengers who attempt to board a flight with them."

So what happens to people who attempt to bring firearms into the cabin of a plane?

According to TSA, they receive a civil penalty that varies by number of previous offenses and whether or not the firearm was loaded at the time of discovery.

TSA stated, "Passengers may travel with firearms in checked baggage when they are unloaded and packed in a locked, hard-sided case. The passenger must declare and present the case with the firearm at the airline check-in counter and inform the airline representative of their intention to travel with the firearms."